Dodgers to celebrate World Series victory with parade and stadium celebration

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will celebrate their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a stadium gathering featuring Shohei Ohtani and other star players. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games, clinching the title with a 7-6 victory in the Bronx on Wednesday. The parade begins in front of City Hall and continues on a 45-minute route, with the Dodgers traveling atop double-decker buses. The celebration continues at Dodger Stadium, where players will address the crowd.

