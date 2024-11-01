Israel is falling far short of a US ultimatum to surge aid to Gaza
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press review shows that Israel is falling far short of U.S. demands to surge the level of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza or risk possible restrictions on U.S. military funding. The Biden administration on Oct. 13 gave Israel 30 days to take specific steps to improve the deteriorating humanitarian condition in Gaza during Israel’s war against Hamas. By the end of October, U.N. data shows an average of 71 aid trucks a day were entering Gaza. That’s hundreds fewer than the 350 demanded by the United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says “there’s been progress, but it’s insufficient.”