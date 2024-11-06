Dodgers star Fernando Valenzuela remembered for having ‘the heart of a lion’ at his funeral

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Valenzuela was remembered for “having the heart of a lion” throughout his stellar pitching career with the Los Angeles Dodgers during a funeral highlighting his Catholic faith. The public Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles included fans wearing Dodgers gear, some in Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey. His former catcher, Mike Scioscia, and Valenzuela’s son, Fernando Jr., eulogized the pitcher known for glancing skyward during his unusual delivery. A nine-member mariachi group played and sang during the service. Valenzeula died Oct. 22 at age 63, days before the Dodgers began their eventual run to the franchise’s eighth World Series championship.

