Skip to Content
AP National

SunFed recalls cucumbers in US and Canada due to potential salmonella contamination

KIFI
By
Published 8:50 AM

AP Health Writer

The Food and Drug Administration says cucumbers shipped to 13 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces have been recalled because of potential salmonella contamination. Arizona-based SunFed Produce recalled cucumbers sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26. No illnesses were immediately reported. People who bought cucumbers during the window should check with the store where they purchased them to see if the produce is part of the recall.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content