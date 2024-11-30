Activists say Mexican authorities have broken up 2 migrant caravans heading to the US

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Activists say Mexican immigration authorities have broken up two small migrant caravans headed to the U.S. border. They said Saturday that some migrants were bused to cities in southern Mexico and others were offered transit papers. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to slap 25% tariffs on Mexican products unless the country does more to stem the flow of migrants to the U.S. border. Trump later wrote that Mexico’s president had agreed to stop unauthorized migration across the border. President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote the same day that “migrants and caravans are taken care of before they reach the border.”

