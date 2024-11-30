Japan’s popular Princess Aiko turns 23 with her future as a royal in doubt

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s popular Princess Aiko has turned 23. She’s taking on more official duties even as her future in the imperial family remains in doubt. Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, graduated from university earlier this year and has since been participating in official duties and palace rituals while working at the Red Cross Society, according to the Imperial Household Agency. But Japanese law requires her to renounce her royal status and leave the family if she marries outside the imperial family. The vast majority of Japan’s public supports changing the law to allow her to remain a royal and become emperor, but conservatives in the governing party insist on keeping male-only succession.

