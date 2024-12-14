Iran sentences an Iranian-American journalist to 10 years in prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Iran has sentenced Iranian-American journalist Reza Valizadeh to 10 years on prison after finding him guilty of collaborating with a hostile government. Reza Valizadeh is a former journalist for the U.S.-government-funded Voice of America’s Farsi language service and also has worked for Radio Farda, an outlet under Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that is overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media. His lawyer told The Associated Press on Saturday that the Tehran Revolutionary Court issued a first-instance verdict for his client on a charge of “collaborating with the hostile U.S. government.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.