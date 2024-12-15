French police detain man and seize firearms after 5 people shot dead near Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, France (AP) — A 22-year-old man is in custody after surrendering to police over the killings of five people shot dead near Dunkirk, in northern France, according to authorities and local media. The Interior Ministry said a company owner in Wormhout, located south of Dunkirk, was killed first on Saturday and then two private security agents and two migrants were killed in Loon-Plage, located just west of Dunkirk. A prosecutor said officials are trying to determine the suspect’s motive.

