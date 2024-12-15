‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops while ‘Moana 2’ tops the box office again

The Spider-Man spinoff “Kraven the Hunter” got off to a disastrous start in North American theaters this weekend. Studio estimates Sunday show the movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson earned only $11 million. This weekend’s other major studio release was Warner Bros.’ animated “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” which made $5 million. “Moana 2” easily beat out the new releases, becoming the fourth highest grossing film of the year with $717 million globally. “Wicked” also continued to perform and crossed the $500 million threshold worldwide. The rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” also made the top 10 again, adding $3.3 million from 321 locations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.