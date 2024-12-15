Mara gets another aerial message to thrash the Giants before game against the Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants co-owner John Mara received another aerial message to thrash his woeful team before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. A small plane circled MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before kickoff, trailing a banner that read: “Mr Mara Enough — We won’t stop until you fire everyone.” It was the second straight week that a plane was hired to circle the stadium to complain about the Giants’ second straight losing season. New York is (2-11) and riding an eight-game losing streak, and it is winless in seven home games this season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.