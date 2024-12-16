Greek police dismantle illegal liquor gang in pre-Christmas raids

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say that 17 alleged members and associates of an armed criminal gang involved in producing and distributing counterfeit alcoholic drinks have been arrested following raids across Athens. Police said Monday that the operation uncovered an abandoned building and apartments used for storage. Officers seized more than 2,000 liters or 530 gallons of alcohol. The illegal sale of counterfeit alcohol is a decades-old problem in Athens that typically spikes during times of high consumption like the Christmas holidays. Police also confiscated fake labels, 8,120 euros or $8,520 in cash, firearms including an automatic rifle and a handgun with a silencer, facemasks, plastic restraints and distribution vehicles.

