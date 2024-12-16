Kane Brown ‘gave everything’ on his new album, ‘The High Road.’ The journey home meant experimenting
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Kane Brown’s fourth studio album, “The High Road,” is his favorite to date, the country superstar tells The Associated Press in an exclusive interview. It features more genre-detouring and more collaborations, including songs with EDM DJ Marshmello, Khalid, Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley. It also has two new duets with his wife, Katelyn Brown, following the success of their track “Thank God.” He says he “gave everything” to these songs, and because each track tells a story, hopes fans can find a piece of themselves in each one. Or at least one song. The album is out Jan. 24.