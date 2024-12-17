AP’s top music documentaries of 2024: Taylor Swift, ABBA, the Boss and more — and where to watch

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are some of The Associated Press’ favorite music documentaries of the year — in no particular order — along with where to find them. AP Music Writer Maria Sherman selections include: “Stax: Soulsville U.S.A.,” “The Beach Boys,” “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood,” “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” and “Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour.” She’s also picked: “Elton John: Never Too Late,” “The Greatest Night in Pop,” “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words,” “Luther: Never Too Much” and “ABBA: Against the Odds.” The docs are spread across several streaming services, including Netflix, Apple TV+, MAX and Disney+.

