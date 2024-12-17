Roadside bomb kills 3 police officers escorting polio workers in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say a roadside bomb has exploded near a vehicle carrying police officers assigned to protect polio workers in northwest Pakistan. Three officers were killed and two others were wounded. The attack happened Tuesday evening in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. No one has so far claimed responsibility. The latest attack comes a day after unidentified gunmen opened fire on police escorting polio workers in Karak, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing one police officer and wounding a health worker. More than 200 polio workers and police assigned for their protection have been killed since the 1990s, according to health officials and authorities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.