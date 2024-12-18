Alberta’s premier responds to Trump’s trolling by saying Canada’s oil helps make America wealthy

TORONTO (AP) — Alberta’s premier responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s trolling of Canada by saying the trade deficit with the country is due to billions of raw materials being sent south which creates trillions of wealth in America. Trump claims the United States “subsidizes” Canada and is threating a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods. The premier of oil rich Alberta, Danielle Smith, ignored Trump’s latest “51st state” trolling and endeavored to answer his question. Alberta sends 4.3 million barrels of oil and gas to the U.S each day. Smith says millions of American jobs and companies rely “on these affordable raw materials from Canada to make trillions of dollars of wealth in your country.”

