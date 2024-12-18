Arizona governor urges the state to stop collecting abortion data, citing patient privacy

Arizona’s governor wants to repeal the state law requiring an annual abortion report. Democrat Katie Hobbs says it can infringe on privacy for residents, even if it doesn’t collect information such as patients’ names and birthdates. She made her call to stop the reporting requirements as the state detailed its abortion data covering 2023. Two states don’t collect such data at all, and two others make it voluntary. Some advocates say states should find a middle ground so they’re collecting only relevant information and they have enough to understand how their policies play out.

