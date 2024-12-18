DOJ files complaint against CVS for facilitating unlawful sale of prescription opioids

The Justice Department has unsealed a civil complaint alleging CVS Pharmacy Inc. and various subsidiaries filled unlawful prescriptions in violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act. Wednesday’s complaint also alleges CVS sought reimbursement from federal health care programs for unlawful prescriptions in violation of the False Claims Act. CVS is the largest pharmacy chain in the U.S., where there are more than 9,000 pharmacies. A representative of CVS says the company has cooperated with the DOJ’s investigation for more than four years, and strongly disagrees with the allegations and what it called the “false narrative” within the complaint.

