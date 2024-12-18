Edmunds: These are the best full-size trucks for daily driving and off-roading

Full-size trucks are hugely popular thanks to their versatility and ability to get tough jobs done. This characteristic applies equally to when paved roads end and off-road hardware becomes essential. The automotive experts at Edmunds have brought together four full-size pickups that won’t wilt over rugged terrain. They’ve also kept in mind that all-terrain adventures should leave a little money left over for things outside of monthly truck payments. With this in mind, they’ve steered clear of the priciest go-anywhere trucks and instead focused on midrange models that balance on-road comfort with off-road aptitude.

