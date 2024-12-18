Man charged with mass shooting at Illinois parade loses bid to bar his statements at trial

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A judge has declined to throw out statements made by a man charged with a mass shooting at a parade in suburban Chicago in 2022. Seven people were killed and more were wounded at the Independence Day event in Highland Park. Attorneys for Robert Crimo III claimed he was denied his right to see a lawyer during a police interview. But a judge says video clearly shows Crimo waiving his right to remain silent and declining to meet a lawyer. Jury selection starts Feb. 24.

