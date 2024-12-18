Skip to Content
The Latest: Trump is vowing to fight until the end. That's likely a long ways off

Published 3:38 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate just days before a deadline when federal funding runs out. The sudden decision to make new demands has sent Congress spiraling even as lawmakers are trying to wrap up work and head home for the holidays. It leaves House Speaker Mike Johnson scrambling to salvage a new plan ahead of a Friday deadline to keep government open.

