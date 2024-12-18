Trump brings chaos back to Washington by attempting to kill bipartisan budget deal with Musk’s help

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has delivered a likely death blow to bipartisan congressional budget negotiations, rejecting the measure as full of giveaways to Democrats. Billionaire ally Elon Musk whipped up outrage toward the bill and cheered on Republican lawmakers who announced their opposition. Trump’s joint statement Wednesday with Vice President-elect JD Vance, which stopped the bill in its tracks, punctuated a daylong torrent of social media posts by Musk attacking the budget legislation as full of excessive spending. “Kill the Bill!” Musk wrote on his social media platform X as he dangled primary challenges against anyone who voted for the budget deal, a threat Trump later echoed in a post of his own.

