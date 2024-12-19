A 20-year-old blind cat is rescued from an icy Massachusetts pond after some quick thinking

A 20-year-old blind cat named Tiki caused a scare after he was seen on ice floating in a Massachusetts pond and then fell in. The black-and-white cat can thank an alert passerby who called first responders Monday and a couple of nearby construction workers for his rescue. One worker jumped into a rowboat and used a shovel to break through the ice. The other helped him navigate. Animal control officer Kirsten Hirschler in Westford says Tiki’s temperature was so low it didn’t even register on a thermometer. He’s back home recovering after a visit to the veterinarian.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.