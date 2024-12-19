Michigan woman, 66, reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Michigan woman reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park. National Park Service officials say 66-year-old Martha Anne Overholser was last seen at Mather Point on the canyon’s South Rim on Dec. 10. They say she later failed to return on a commercial bus tour. Authorities say Overholser is believed to have walked west from the Mather Point area, possibly towards the Bright Angel Lodge or Hermits Rest. She is a resident of Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan, near the Canadian border. Park officials released a missing person’s flyer on Thursday about Overholser.

