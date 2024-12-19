NBC Sports enters Madden video game universe with alternate broadcast on Peacock

NBC Sports makes its first foray into doing an NFL alternate broadcast on Saturday when it puts the matchup between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs into the realm of the Madden video game universe. The Madden altcast will be streamed on Peacock with the main broadcast airing on NBC, beginning at 1 p.m. EST. It is the first time NBC has done an alternate broadcast of an NFL game. CBS has done at least one game on Nickelodeon since the 2020 season, while ESPN/ABC have the “ManningCast” as well as animated presentations featuring “The Simpsons” and “Toy Story.” Amazon Prime Video also has “Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats” during “Thursday Night Football.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.