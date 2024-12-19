U.S. economy grows at 3.1% pace in third quarter, an upgrade from previous estimate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy grew at a healthy 3.1% annual clip from July through September, propelled by vigorous consumer spending and an uptick in exports, the government said in an upgrade to its previous estimate. Third-quarter growth in U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s output of goods and services — accelerated from the April-July rate of 3% and continued to look sturdy despite high interest rates. GDP growth has now topped 2% in eight of the last nine quarters.

