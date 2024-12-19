UN General Assembly asks court to say what Israel needs to provide in Gaza
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution asking the U.N.’s highest court to state what Israel’s obligations are in Gaza and the West Bank to provide humanitarian assistance essential for the survival of Palestinian civilians. The vote Thursday on the Norwegian-sponsored resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice was 137-12, with 22 abstentions. The United States, Israel’s closest ally, voted against the resolution. Resolutions in the 193-member General Assembly are not legally binding, though they do reflect world opinion.