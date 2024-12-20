Carter, McGrady and Altidore’s new stake in Buffalo Bills brings diversity to NFL owners’ table
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The chance to rub shoulders with quarterback Josh Allen and broaden the Buffalo Bills’ reach into Toronto wasn’t the only thing on the minds of former NBA stars Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady and soccer’s Jozy Altidore in purchasing a minority share of the franchise. More importantly, the trio of successful Black athletes view their crossover sport endeavor as an opportunity to increase diversity at the NFL ownership level. McGrady called it a chance to inspire “people that look like us” to show what’s possible. They’re among 10 limited partners who purchased a combined 21% noncontrolling minority share of the Bills.