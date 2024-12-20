Derek Sprague chosen as CEO of PGA of America

Derek Sprague is the new CEO of the PGA of America. Sprague is the first CEO to previously be PGA president. It’s the first time in nearly 20 years the PGA of America has chosen a club professional to be its business leader. Sprague takes over for former Deutsche Bank Americas CEO Seth Waugh, who retired in June. Sprague had been general manager at the TPC Sawgrass. He also was the GM at Liberty National. But his roots are in upstate New York at Malone Golf Club for 26 years. The only other pro to be CEO was Jim Awtrey.

