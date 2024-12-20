Macron met with anger and frustration over cyclone response during French leader’s visit to Mayotte

MIRERENI, Mayotte (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron faced widespread frustration and anger from residents of Mayotte during his visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago. The French department of Mayotte is still reeling from damage from the strongest cyclone to hit the region in nearly a century. Macron visited a neighborhood in Tsingoni on Mayotte’s main island where people remain without access to drinking water or phone service nearly a week after the cyclone. Some shouted on Friday as he walked through the area that “we want water.” Tension was palpable on Thursday evening when Macron was met with boos from dozens of residents in Pamandzi on Petite-Terre island. Mayotte is France’s poorest department.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.