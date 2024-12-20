Texas day care teacher killed when cars crash into play area

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say a teacher at a San Antonio-area day care was killed when one car accelerated into another in a parking lot and both vehicles crashed through a fence into a play area. Another day care employee and five toddlers were injured in the accident that happened Thursday afternoon as parents were leaving a holiday performance at the preschool in Boerne. The teacher who died was 22-year-old Alexia Rosales. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says, “It appears to be just a very tragic accident.”

