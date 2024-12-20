US wins ruling in a trade dispute with Mexico over its bid to ban genetically modified corn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. has won a trade dispute panel resolution on Mexico’s bid to ban genetically modified corn for human consumption. U.S. growers welcomed the decision announced on Friday, calling it “a major win.” Mexico’s Economy Department said it disagreed with the ruling by a panel of experts convened under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, but would abide by it. Mexico is a major market for U.S. genetically modified corn, where it is mainly used to feed livestock. However, Mexico announced plans for the ban on human consumption in 2020, including a future possible ban on GM corn for livestock as well.

