Younger generations swap tradition for self-expression with holiday decorations

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether dressed in black, mimicking bare branches or decked out with enough bows for a Taylor Swift concert, the Christmas trees in some U.S. homes this year display an unconventional streak. They beckon visitors to behold the decorator’s personality, not a mere symbol of Yuletide cheer. Retail and design experts say a demographic that ranges from teenagers up to adults shy of middle age are ditching the green and red of Christmases past, going glam with faux fur, lamé and feather details, and investing in wacky outdoor displays. Retailers have encouraged the trend by bringing out Instagram-ready holiday collections they think will resonate with younger customers and glow especially bright on social media.

