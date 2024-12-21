Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent ‘friendly fire’ incident, US military says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military says two U.S. Navy pilots have been shot down over the Red Sea in an apparent “friendly fire” incident. Both pilots were recovered alive, with one suffering minor injuries in the incident on Sunday. The incident came as the U.S. military conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels, though the U.S. military’s Central Command did not elaborate on what their mission was at the time. “The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18, which was flying off the USS Harry S. Truman,” Central Command said in a statement.

