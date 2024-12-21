What we know about the suspect behind the German Christmas market attack

MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — Germany is still in shock and struggling to understand the suspect behind the attack in the city of Magdeburg. Identified by local media on Saturday as 50-year-old Taleb A., a psychiatry and psychotherapy specialist, authorities said he has been living in Germany for two decades. He was arrested on site after plowing a black BMW into a Christmas market crowded with holiday shoppers Friday evening, killing at least five people and wounding about 200 others. Prominent German terrorism expert Peter Neumann posted on X that he had yet to come across a suspect in an act of mass violence with that profile. Here is what we know about him:

