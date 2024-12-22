Jayden Daniels throws for 5 TDs as the Commanders end the Eagles’ winning streak at 10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game with 6 seconds left to give the Washington Commanders a 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles’ winning streak ended at 10 and they lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts to a concussion early. Daniels led a 57-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:58 to move the Commanders to the verge of making the playoffs and prevent the Eagles from clinching the NFC East title and one of the conference’s top two seeds.

