Albania opposition activists rally on streets of Tirana to demand government steps aside

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s main opposition party has blocked the capital Tirana’s main intersections in an anti-government protest calling for a technocratic caretaker cabinet. Hundreds of activists from the main center-right Democratic Party on Monday defied the cold and rain to block traffic at Tirana’s five main intersections. The protesters accuse the left-wing government of Prime Minister Edi Rama of corruption, manipulating earlier elections and usurping the powers of the judiciary. Opposition leader Sali Berisha was released last month from house arrest after he violated an earlier court order.

