Bangladesh seeks extradition of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina from India
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh has sent a formal request to India to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She fled in August amid the student-led protests that ended her 15 years in power. Bangladesh’s foreign affairs adviser told reporters Monday that the country has sent a diplomatic note to India’s Foreign Ministry, which confirmed it. Hasina fled after being ousted in a mass uprising in which authorities say more than 750 people were killed and thousands more injured. She faces many court cases over the deaths, including some on charges of crimes against humanity.