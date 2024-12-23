Bridge collapse in Brazil leaves at least 2 dead and a dozen others missing

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police say that that at least two people have been killed and a dozen others are missing after the collapse of a bridge that linked two northern states. Footage obtained by local residents showed cars and trucks were crossing the bridge on Sunday when large sections crumbled into a river. Police operating on the border of the northern states of Maranhao and Tocantins said Monday that eight vehicles were missing. Police and Brazil’s road department said they started investigations in the case.

