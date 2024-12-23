FDA says decongestant in many cold medicines doesn’t work. So what does?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most popular nasal decongestant on U.S. pharmacy shelves may not be there much longer. The Food and Drug Administration recently announced plans to phase out phenylephrine, the key ingredient some cold and allergy pills. It’s a win for skeptical researchers, who have long questioned the drug’s effectiveness. For consumers it will likely mean switching to alternatives, including nasal sprays or older oral decongestants that were moved behind the pharmacy counter almost two decades ago.

