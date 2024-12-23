Hundreds march in Croatia for safer schools after a student is killed in a knife attack
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Hundreds walked in silence in Croatia’s capital on Monday, seeking action after a pupil was killed and three other children were wounded in a knife attack at a school in Zagreb. The march was organized by teachers’ unions and asked authorities do more to ensure that schools in Croatia are safe for children. Similar events were held in other cities and towns. Croatia’s ministry of education said it has held meetings of expert teams tasked with finding ways of improving school security, and the minister said measures could include locking school doors or entry control. School attacks are rare in Croatia.