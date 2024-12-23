On Football: Falcons and Buccaneers flip spots atop the NFC South and playoff races tighten up

The 49ers, Cowboys and Cardinals are out of the playoff race. The Falcons took control of their hopes and the Colts, Dolphins and Bengals kept slim chances alive. The NFL’s playoff picture became clearer Sunday. With two weeks remaining, three of eight division titles are secured, eight teams have wrapped up playoff berths and 11 more are competing for the six remaining spots. The biggest change in the standings occurred in the NFC South with Atlanta reclaiming the top spot from Tampa Bay. The Chiefs have the inside track for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the NFC’s top spot could likely come down to the Vikings-Lions matchup in Week 18.

