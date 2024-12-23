President-elect Trump wants to again rename North America’s tallest peak

President-elect Donald Trump says he wants to revert the name of Alaska’s Denali back to Mount McKinley. Trump’s comments at a Sunday rally in Phoenix wade into a decades-old conflict over the name of North America’s tallest peak. Various tribes of Alaska Natives known as Athabascans have long lived in the mountain’s shadow and dubbed it Denali, meaning “the high one.” A prospector in 1896 gave the peak its previous federally recognized name in honor of President William McKinley. After efforts from Alaska officials, the Obama administration renamed the peak Denali in 2015. During his first time, Trump suggested but later dropped the idea of undoing Obama’s decision.

