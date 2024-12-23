UN publishes new death toll for massacre of older people and Vodou religious leaders in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The United Nations has raised the death toll of a recent massacre in which dozens of older people and Vodou religious leaders were killed by a gang in Haiti. The U.N. called on officials to bring the perpetrators to justice. The U.N. Integrated Office in Haiti said in a report published on Monday that between Dec. 6 and 11 more than 207 people were killed by the Wharf Jeremie gang. The gang took people from their homes and from a place of worship, interrogated them and then executed them with bullets and machetes. Human rights groups in Haiti had estimated that more than 100 people were killed in the massacre. But the new U.N. investigation doubles the number of victims.

