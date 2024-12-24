Airstrikes target suspected Pakistani Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say rare Pakistani airstrikes have targeted multiple suspected hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban inside neighboring Afghanistan, dismantling a training facility and killing some insurgents. In Kabul, Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry denounced Tuesday’s strikes. The officials said that the second known strike of this year was carried out in Paktika province bordering Pakistan. They spoke on the condition of anonymity. No spokesman for Pakistan’s military was immediately available to share any details. But the strikes came hours after Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, traveled to Kabul for talks on a range of issues.

