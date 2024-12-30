At least 66 people die after a truck plunges into a river in southern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A hospital in southern Ethiopia says at least 66 people have died after a truck plunged into a river. The accident took place Sunday when an old, overcrowded truck that was contracted by wedding guests fell off the Gelan Bridge, where villagers said traffic crashes have happened before. The medical director at Bona General Hospital in the southern Sidama region, Lemma Lagide, told The Associated Press on Monday that 64 people died on site and two others at the hospital. He said those patients in need of more sophisticated critical care were transferred to a bigger hospital in Hawassa.

