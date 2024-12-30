Treasury says Chinese hackers remotely accessed several workstations and unclassified documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says Chinese hackers remotely accessed several employee workstations and unclassified documents after compromising a third-party software service provider. The department did not provide details on how many workstations had been accessed or what sort of documents the hackers may have obtained. It said in a letter to lawmakers Monday revealing the breach that “at this time there is no evidence indicating the threat actor has continued access to Treasury information.” The department said it’s working with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and that the hack had been attributed to Chinese culprits. It did not elaborate.

