2 security guards shot after confronting shoplifting suspect in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two security guards were shot and wounded at a downtown Los Angeles shopping area after they confronted a man trying to walk out of a store with a suitcase containing items he hadn’t paid for,. Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison says the shooting occurred shortly before 9 pm Monday. Madison said the guards confronted the man, shots were fired and the man fled on a bicycle. The shooting ends a year in which California voters showcased their frustration with retail theft and other crime by passing a ballot measure making shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders. Shopper Judith Conway says people began running in the aisles of the Target store when shots rang out.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.