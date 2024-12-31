Court sides with state over Pennsylvania county’s handling of voting machines after 2020 election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court says the secretary of state has the authority to direct counties not to allow “unauthorized third party access” to voting machines or risk having those machines decertified and unable to be deployed for elections. In a 6-1 decision on Tuesday, the Commonwealth Court also ruled that the Department of State doesn’t have to reimburse counties when they decertify machines. It was a defeat for Fulton County in a dispute that arose after two Republican county commissioners permitted Wake Technology Services Inc. to examine and obtain data from Dominion voting machines in 2021.

