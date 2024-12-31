France’s Macron acknowledges that dissolving parliament in 2024 backfired but celebrates Olympics

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged in a New Year’s address to the nation that his decision to dissolve parliament backfired. Speaking Tuesday night, Macron said his decision “produced more instability than serenity”and added: “I take my full part for that.” It was as close as the French leader has come to apologizing for his decision in June that triggered early legislative elections. They produced a hung parliament, with the National Assembly roughly split among three sharply opposed main blocks. None has a majority to govern alone. Macron also used his televised address to celebrate the Paris Olympics.

