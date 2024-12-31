Takeaways from AP’s reporting on Sarah McBride, the first openly trans person elected to Congress

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Sarah McBride made history in Delaware, as the first openly transgender state senator in the United States. Now she was making history again, recently elected as the first openly trans member of Congress. Her political promotion has come during a reckoning for transgender rights, when legislation in Republican-governed states around the country aims to curb their advance. During an election where a deluge of campaign ads and politicians demeaned trans people, McBride still easily won her blue state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Here are some takeaway from AP’s reporting about this political trailblazer.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.